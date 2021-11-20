Advertisement

Freeport’s Baker signs to wrestle at George Mason

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It hasn’t been the easiest road for Markel Baker, but the Freeport wrestling standout has made the most of his opportunities. Now he has the chance to prove himself at the next level.

Baker signed his letter of intent to wrestle at Division I George Mason University in Virginia. He says the coaches there reached out to him a couple of months ago. Baker always wanted to go DI and didn’t care where as long as it was the right school. Academics were once an issue for Baker, but knew he had to work on that to get to where he wanted.

“I’ve worked so hard. Like every offseason and in-season, just working hard, grinding it out with my teammates. I got the best teammates, I think that have pushed me to the next level.”

Baker is also coming off an IWCOA state championship in June.

“He’s just an example of what we hope every athlete can be,” explained Freeport head wrestling coach Anthony Dedmond. Regardless “If it’s wrestling, football, whatever it may be. Coaches give out information because they want you to be the best. You can take it or not take it. But hopefully if you do take it, things work out. This shows if you do things that’s asked, that good things can happen.”

