Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tradition unlike any other at Edgebook returned Friday night as the shopping center held its annual tree-lighting event.

Emceed and shown live on 23 News at Six by our own Meteorologist Ethan Rosuck, a big group of Stateliners came out in coats, gloves and hats to join in the festivities. The event kicked off with Boylan High School’s choir singing some Christmas carols followed by Rockford Lutheran’s choir group.

This event kicks off a weekend of festivities for Edgebrook. Unlike in 2020, the tree lighting ceremony was back to normal with Santa Claus also making an appearance. Businesses at Edgebrook have already gotten into the holiday spirit with art painted on windows.

Edgebrook Marketing Coordinator Sandy Dingus says, “Last year it was quite different. We didn’t have Santa and we only had one choir here. A lot of people still came out. They still wanted some sense of normalcy and this year it’s nice to have everything back on track.”

On Saturday, businesses at Edgebrook will have open houses for the holiday season with an open house at Fleet Feet with Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

