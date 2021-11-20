Domestic turns into arrest for two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A domestic violence call turned into an arrest for Nylek Cobb, 24, of Rockford.

Rockford Police responded to the 1300 block of 5th Ave. for a domestic incident on Wednesday, Nov. 17 involving Cobb.

Rockford Police’s Sensitive Crimes Unit investigated Cobb for sexual assault to a juvenile under age 15 in April. During investigation a second victim under the age of 15 was also identified. He’s being held in the Winnebago County Jail for two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, Domestic Battery and Theft.

