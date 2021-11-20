Advertisement

Domestic turns into arrest for two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault

Rockford man involved has pending incidents
Nylek Cobbs, 24, of Rockford, Ill.
Nylek Cobbs, 24, of Rockford, Ill.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A domestic violence call turned into an arrest for Nylek Cobb, 24, of Rockford.

Rockford Police responded to the 1300 block of 5th Ave. for a domestic incident on Wednesday, Nov. 17 involving Cobb.

Rockford Police’s Sensitive Crimes Unit investigated Cobb for sexual assault to a juvenile under age 15 in April. During investigation a second victim under the age of 15 was also identified. He’s being held in the Winnebago County Jail for two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, Domestic Battery and Theft.

