Advertisement

Beloved E-Rab terribly missed; confirmed dead

Friends of Regina Potts remember her as positive and inspiring.
Friends of Regina Potts remember her as positive and inspiring.(Cheryl Debes)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friends mourn the loss of Regina Potts Thursday after the news spread of her death. As of Friday, Potts is confirmed deceased through the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

A memorable part of the East Rockford Class of ‘65, Potts is pictured at a monthly luncheon with members of her graduating class.

“Regina was the most positive person I’ve ever known, and I know many of you feel the same way,” says Cheryl Debes, a friend and fellow classmate of Potts’

The cause of her death has not been released. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loves Park woman charged with wire fraud
During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and...
Rockford man arrested, faces charges including intent to deliver cocaine and heroin
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage
New grocery store opens
“Food desert” gets new grocery store
Medical crisis turns fatal accident on Harrison Ave.

Latest News

Nylek Cobbs, 24, of Rockford, Ill.
Domestic turns into arrest for two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault
Desonia is charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Grooming and Failure to Register as a...
Indecent Solicitation of a Child among charges for Rockford man
Plan ahead: Bert Kreischer at Coronado, Ice Hogs play Wolves at BMO
Boone County holds COVID-19 booster clinics