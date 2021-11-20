Beloved E-Rab terribly missed; confirmed dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friends mourn the loss of Regina Potts Thursday after the news spread of her death. As of Friday, Potts is confirmed deceased through the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

A memorable part of the East Rockford Class of ‘65, Potts is pictured at a monthly luncheon with members of her graduating class.

“Regina was the most positive person I’ve ever known, and I know many of you feel the same way,” says Cheryl Debes, a friend and fellow classmate of Potts’

The cause of her death has not been released. No further information is available at this time.

