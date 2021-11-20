Beloved E-Rab terribly missed; confirmed dead
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Friends mourn the loss of Regina Potts Thursday after the news spread of her death. As of Friday, Potts is confirmed deceased through the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.
A memorable part of the East Rockford Class of ‘65, Potts is pictured at a monthly luncheon with members of her graduating class.
“Regina was the most positive person I’ve ever known, and I know many of you feel the same way,” says Cheryl Debes, a friend and fellow classmate of Potts’
The cause of her death has not been released. No further information is available at this time.
