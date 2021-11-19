A worrying trend: Testing positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local COVID-19 cases have increased in the last 7 days. Dr. Mike Polizzotto from Winnebago County health department says, “Last I checked we have 70 patients in the hospital who are here with COVID the last time we had that many patients here with COVID was in early to mid-December of last year so it’s a significant increase.”

The new COVID-19 numbers show a worrying trend. “You know you kind of start to ignore its kind of like going through the yellow sign all the time and we really need to do a hard stop on this. Our hospitalizations have increased by 71% in the last 7 days,” says Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell.

Dr. Polizzotto says the hospital has seen 400 new COVID patients that have been admitted to the hospital since August 1st of this year and 82% of them were unvaccinated. “46 patients since August 1st who have ended up in the ICU with COVID, all but 3 were unvaccinated,” says Dr. Polizzotto.

Case totals are climbing to levels that hospitals haven’t seen since last year. Doctors are urging the public to get vaccinated in order to keep statistics down. Even though fully immunized patients can end up getting COVID they are much less likely to end up in the hospital on a ventilator.

Now with the holidays around the corner experts want you to keep COVID safety rules in mind. Public health administrator Sandra Martell says, “you would think we would’ve learned our lessons but I think sometimes we need those reminders you know now is not the time to have a celebratory dinner with a table full of unvaccinated individuals.”

