Advertisement

Welcoming new life: One hospitals unique experience

OSF Saint Anthony’s employees bring new life to the world within months of each other
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A unique event occurred in the spring of 2020 at OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Center, as seven of their employees at the birthing center welcomed new life into the world. There are only 30 members of the birthing center staff, so not only were they working while pregnant, but they were also helping their coworkers deliver their babies. Baby fever affected nurses and doctors alike, with one doctor actually helping a nurse deliver her baby while she was eight months pregnant herself.

“She trusted me as her physician and her OBGYN and it was really a blessing for me,” said Dr. Teona Cozianu-Cotan.

“It’s just, I don’t even know how to describe it, it’s nothing you can describe,” said Alex Hamm, the registered nurse in question. “It’s just something you would never even dream of yah know”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical crisis turns fatal accident on Harrison Ave.
New grocery store opens
“Food desert” gets new grocery store
Loves Park woman charged with wire fraud
During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and...
Rockford man arrested, faces charges including intent to deliver cocaine and heroin
Neighbors and local businesses react as the Rockford Casino celebrates one week of being open.
Community reacts to Rockford Casino’s one week anniversary

Latest News

OSF Saint Anthony’s employees bring new life to the world within months of each other
Welcoming a newborn during the pandemic
Labor shortage means the Rockford Rescue Mission needs volunteers
Rock House Kids to expand its current building hopefully soon
Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking
Leaders discuss Illinois’ failing grade in preventing child and youth sex trafficking