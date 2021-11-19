Welcoming new life: One hospitals unique experience

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A unique event occurred in the spring of 2020 at OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Center, as seven of their employees at the birthing center welcomed new life into the world. There are only 30 members of the birthing center staff, so not only were they working while pregnant, but they were also helping their coworkers deliver their babies. Baby fever affected nurses and doctors alike, with one doctor actually helping a nurse deliver her baby while she was eight months pregnant herself.

“She trusted me as her physician and her OBGYN and it was really a blessing for me,” said Dr. Teona Cozianu-Cotan.

“It’s just, I don’t even know how to describe it, it’s nothing you can describe,” said Alex Hamm, the registered nurse in question. “It’s just something you would never even dream of yah know”

