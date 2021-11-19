Verdict in: Not Guilty on all charges

KENOSHA, Wis. (WIFR) - The long awaited verdict on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is in; 12 jurors find Rittenhouse Guilty or Not guilty.

Since Nov. 1, 2021, the country watched as Kyle Rittenhouse, a 19-year-old from Antioch, Ill., plead his case after he shot and killed two men and wounded another in Kenosha, Wis. during the unrest surrounding the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse shot two and wounded another on Aug. 25, 2020 during the protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The then 17-year-old was armed with an AR-15 gun, saying he came to Kenosha to protect and provide medical aid.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.