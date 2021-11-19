Advertisement

Verdict in: Not Guilty on all charges

12 Jurors find Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty on all counts
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WIFR) - The long awaited verdict on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is in; 12 jurors find Rittenhouse Not guilty.

Since Nov. 1, 2021, the country watched as Kyle Rittenhouse, a 19-year-old from Antioch, Ill., plead his case after he shot and killed two men and wounded another in Kenosha, Wis. during the unrest surrounding the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse shot two and wounded another on Aug. 25, 2020 during the protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The then 17-year-old was armed with an AR-15 gun, saying he came to Kenosha to protect and provide medical aid.

