Three residents rescued through windows in apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are safe tonight after figher fighters saved them from their apartments.

Multiple units arrived about 5 p.m. and extinguished the fire fairly quick. Three residents were rescued through windows while a fourth was rescued from the building staircase.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Cameron Ave. at Concord Commons. The fire was contained to second and third floors.

One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other apartment residents were displaced. Damage estimates are unknown and the cause is under investigation.

