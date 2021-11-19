Advertisement

Swedes enforces visitor restrictions due to virus surge

New visitor restrictions start Nov. 22
New visitor restrictions start Nov. 22(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge throughout Rockford, SwedishAmerican Hospital puts visitor restrictions back into place.

Starting Monday, Nov.22, at 7 a.m., visitors will be turned away who are experiencing respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath.

Limited visitors will be allowed for adult inpatients at Swedes following these guidelines:

  • One healthcare decision maker or support person is permitted for those with disabilities who require a support person.
  • One primary support person to accompany a patient in the E.R. or a patient having surgery, including GI surgery.
  • Limited visitors for end-of-life patients.
  • Pediatric and NICU patients will continue to be allowed two primary support persons. Siblings or anyone under 18 not permitted.
  • One adult primary support person for maternal labor and delivery care.
  • One visitor to accompany an outpatient to a clinic appointment.

“Hospitalizations are rising rapidly, and we are taking action to protect against exposures and focus on providing quality care to our patients,” said Polizzotto. “For now, we urge people to only come to the hospital for care or if you’re needed as a primary support person.”

Mask mandates are required by all patients, staff and visitors at Swedes.

