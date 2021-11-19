Advertisement

"Selfie" Museum to open in Loves Park

Grand opening of The Content Factory set for Dec. 3, 2021
"Selfie" museum set to open on N. 2nd St. in Loves Park, Ill.
"Selfie" museum set to open on N. 2nd St. in Loves Park, Ill.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - We all have that one friend that’s obsessed with taking pictures of themselves for social media.

Starting Dec. 3, you can bring that friend to the area’s first local “selfie” museum, The Content Factory.

The Content Factory opens at 6125 N. 2nd St. in Loves Park, and promises “...a creative adventure like you never experienced before.”

The museum is celebrating their grand opening by inviting all content creators to come out for a photo opportunity.

“We provide the backdrop, and friendly content space, all you have to do is bring your phone”

