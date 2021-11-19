Rock House Kids to expand its current building hopefully soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a program assisting children who are underserved but they’re doing it in a building that’s undersized. Luckily, expansion plans are on the way for Rock House Kids.

With the help of donors, Rock House Kids is expanding its current 7th Street location into a multipurpose center for children ages 6-18. Part of the expansion includes a basketball court, three new classrooms, a library and a game room along with additional restrooms.

There will also be more hot meals served every week include take-home food bags for children on-site at no cost.

Rock House Kids Executive Director Dee Lacny says, “We don’t have to break up the nights. Like right now, Mondays and Wednesdays are for 1st-6th grade and Tuesday and Thursday are 7th-12th. Once the expansion is done, all ages will be able to be here because the teens will have their own section in the new expansion area. We don’t start until all of the money is in. So we’re hoping that the money comes by the end of the year and we can start next year.”

