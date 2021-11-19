Advertisement

Plan ahead: Bert Kreischer at Coronado, Ice Hogs play Wolves at BMO

Busy night downtown Rockford
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City is bustling Friday, and parking is expected to be packed.

Comedian Bert Kreischer performs Friday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the Coronado PAC and at the same time, the Rockford Ice Hogs play the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Both events are within blocks of each other.

While you’re out enjoying these events, the City of Rockford has these parking tips:

  • Arrive early, expect heavy traffic downtown
  • Paid parking is available in the Main St. North parking deck across from the Coronado PAC, no drop-offs are allowed in front of the performing arts center
  • Due to heavy traffic, 9:30 p.m. Bert Kreischer ticket holders should be prepared to park far away from the Coronado
  • Ice Hogs ticket holders have access to the Church St. South parking deck, West parking deck, Wyman St. parking deck and various surface lots
  • Lot 35 north of Embassy Suites Hotel is reserved for hotel guests; same with Lots 43 and 45 at S. Main and Cedar St. on the shuttle service

