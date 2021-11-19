One man found dead in Beloit house fire

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A pedestrian noticed heavy smoke and called the Beloit Fire Department just after 4 a.m. Friday.

The fatal incident happened in the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave. First responders found one man dead inside the house. No other residents were home at the time.

The State Fire Marshal’s office and the Rock County Medical Examiner are helping investigate the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.