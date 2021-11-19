Advertisement

One man found dead in Beloit house fire

The fatal incident happened in the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A pedestrian noticed heavy smoke and called the Beloit Fire Department just after 4 a.m. Friday.

The fatal incident happened in the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave. First responders found one man dead inside the house. No other residents were home at the time.

The State Fire Marshal’s office and the Rock County Medical Examiner are helping investigate the cause of the fire.

