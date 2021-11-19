NIU Men’s Soccer squares off against Oakland for first tournament game since 2011

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The week of November 14, 2021 might be the best week in NIU men’s soccer program history. On Sunday, the Huskies won the MAC Tournament, and became regular season and tournament champions for the second time in program history. Then, on Monday, the Huskies earned themselves a home game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Oakland. Next, on Tuesday, Head Coach Ryan Swan signed an extension through 2026. Then, on Thursday night, NIU capped off the week with a 2-1 win over Oakland to nab their third-ever NCAA tournament win, and their first since 2011.

