Leaders discuss Illinois’ failing grade in preventing child and youth sex trafficking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 40 states, including Illinois get a failing grade in preventing child and youth sex trafficking, according to a report released by Shared Hope International.

City leaders met for a forum at Forest Hills Country Club to learn more about what can be done to improve this grade. They discussed the impact of human trafficking in the Rockford region and how to grow the criminal justice system’s response.

Leaders say they also learned more about how to fix systems that leave a mark on young residents so they don’t grow up to commit the same crimes. Jennifer Cacciapaglia of the Mayor’s Office on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention says, “At the first view of one of those children as a victim, or exposed to domestic or sexual violence. There needs to be a system response to wrap our arms around that child long term and provide that child and their family navigation to interrupt ongoing and continuing trauma.”

Cacciapaglia believes as people learn more about human trafficking and more help is available, more survivors will come forward in the community,

The City of Rockford website says that in 2016, Illinois ranked eighth in the United States for reported human trafficking cases, with Rockford ranking second in the state, behind Chicago.

