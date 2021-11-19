Labor shortage means the Rockford Rescue Mission needs volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are shortages across several industries right now and many of these are hitting home as the Rockford Rescue Mission desperately needs more volunteers.

Volunteers are needed at the rescue mission to help serve in its food department. Mission leaders say from now until November 26, any volunteer will be used to help serve breakfast lunch and dinner. The mission serves nearly 400 meals a day and that’s why the need is very urgent.

Abby Finley of the mission says, “There is a wide range of things anywhere from serving meals to helping clean tables and everything like that. We’re really calling upon our community to come and volunteer here at the mission. If you can’t volunteer, we also need donations of food trays, the compartment food trays, disposable cups and disposable utensils.”

