Indecent Solicitation of a Child among charges for Rockford man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 59-year-old Arlington Desonia failed to register as a sex offender, and is now facing multiple charges. He’s charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child over the Internet, Grooming and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Rockford Police arrested Desonia in the 1800 block of Reed Avenue on Thursday, Nov.16, 2021. He’s being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Authorities were notified Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, of a report of an adult male inappropriately contacting a child over the internet. A follow-up investigation by Rockford Police’s Sensitive Crimes Unit identified the suspect Desonia. A warrant was obtained for Desonia’s arrest after The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case.

If you have any information on Arlington Desonia, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook,or on Twitter. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

