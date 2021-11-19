Guilford’s Holmstrom signs to play volleyball at Marquette

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Guilford outside hitter Ella Holmstrom will be calling Milwaukee home next year as the volleyball standout signed with the Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday.

Holmstrom originally committed to play at Indiana as a freshman but ended up going with Marquette after a visit.

“It all just kind of happened so fast and I went on a visit and I just loved it , I loved the city, I loved the culture there, I loved the coaching staff, it just really stood out to me and it checked off all the boxes and I think it’s a perfect fit,” Holmstrom said.

