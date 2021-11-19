Advertisement

Guilford’s Holmstrom signs to play volleyball at Marquette

Holmstrom originally committed to play at Indiana before choosing Marquette
By Michael Tilka
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Guilford outside hitter Ella Holmstrom will be calling Milwaukee home next year as the volleyball standout signed with the Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday.

Holmstrom originally committed to play at Indiana as a freshman but ended up going with Marquette after a visit.

“It all just kind of happened so fast and I went on a visit and I just loved it , I loved the city, I loved the culture there, I loved the coaching staff, it just really stood out to me and it checked off all the boxes and I think it’s a perfect fit,” Holmstrom said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical crisis turns fatal accident on Harrison Ave.
Loves Park woman charged with wire fraud
New grocery store opens
“Food desert” gets new grocery store
During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and...
Rockford man arrested, faces charges including intent to deliver cocaine and heroin
Neighbors and local businesses react as the Rockford Casino celebrates one week of being open.
Community reacts to Rockford Casino’s one week anniversary

Latest News

NIU Men’s Soccer squares off against Oakland for first tournament game since 2011
NIU Men’s Soccer squares off against Oakland for first tournament game since 2011
Local stars shine in RVC, Highland Women’s Basketball matchup
Local stars shine in RVC, Highland Women’s Basketball matchup
NIU Football
N. Illinois uses OT to beat Buffalo 33-27
Rockford IceHogs hired Jared Nightingale as an assistant coach this week. Nightingale, 39, was...
Former IceHogs team captain Jared Nightingale hired as an assistant coach