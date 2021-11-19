Advertisement

Two men killed, two people sought in Freeport shooting

Police saw they say two suspects who ran away from the area.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police officers are looking for two suspects who they believe know more about a fatal shooting near the area of West Galena Avenue and Pleasant Street.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, Freeport police found a 36-year-old male and a 32-year-old male with gunshot injuries. The victims were taken to FHN Memorial Hospital where they later died. Names of the victims haven’t been released; an autopsy is scheduled for later today.

Police are looking for two people who ran from the scene. Anyone with information should contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

This is an ongoing story. We will update you with further information once it becomes available.

