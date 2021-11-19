Advertisement

Family of Anthony Huber is heartbroken after Rittenhouse verdict

Lawsuit pending against Kenosha Police for fueling vigilantism
Demonstrators, protestors gather outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse.
Demonstrators, protestors gather outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse.(WMTV Elise Romas)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WIFR) - Almost one year ago, Anthony Huber, along with two others, was shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kenosha protests against police violence which followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Huber’s parents Karen Bloom and John Huber released a statement Friday saying, “We are heartbroken and angry that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son Anthony Huber. There was no justice today for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims.”

Bloom and Huber have lawsuit pending against Kenosha Police, holding them responsible for inviting armed militia members to patrol the streets and creating a dangerous environment, leading predictably to Rittenhouse’s deadly rampage.

The statement says family members did not attend the trial because of the trauma involved with watching videos of their son’s murder, but did watch the trial closely, hoping it would bring them closure.

“Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son. It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loves Park woman charged with wire fraud
During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and...
Rockford man arrested, faces charges including intent to deliver cocaine and heroin
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage
New grocery store opens
“Food desert” gets new grocery store
Medical crisis turns fatal accident on Harrison Ave.

Latest News

Smell of raw cannabis not probable cause for car search, Whiteside County court rules
The Beloit Sky Carp (High-A Central) is the 2021 Ballpark Digest Awards winner for Best New...
Beloit Sky Carp wins new food and beverage award
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shootings
"Selfie" museum set to open on N. 2nd St. in Loves Park, Ill.
“Selfie” Museum to open in Loves Park