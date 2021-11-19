Family of Anthony Huber is heartbroken after Rittenhouse verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. (WIFR) - Almost one year ago, Anthony Huber, along with two others, was shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kenosha protests against police violence which followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Huber’s parents Karen Bloom and John Huber released a statement Friday saying, “We are heartbroken and angry that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son Anthony Huber. There was no justice today for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims.”

Bloom and Huber have lawsuit pending against Kenosha Police, holding them responsible for inviting armed militia members to patrol the streets and creating a dangerous environment, leading predictably to Rittenhouse’s deadly rampage.

The statement says family members did not attend the trial because of the trauma involved with watching videos of their son’s murder, but did watch the trial closely, hoping it would bring them closure.

“Today’s verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son. It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street.”

