Cold Today & Warming for the Weekend

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30′s then down to the low 30′s overnight. 50 for Saturday with more clouds than sunshine. Slight chance for a quick afternoon shower on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Back to cold on Monday as we will start in the middle teens with highs in the low 30′s. Sill looking dry for Thanksgiving.

