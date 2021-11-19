Clear skies to allow for idea viewing of lunar eclipse Friday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday’s 50s and 60s are now nothing more than a distant memory, as much colder air has barreled into the Stateline this Thursday, a day that saw temperatures not get out of the 30s anywhere throughout Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. In fact, some areas had to struggle to even reach the freezing mark.

The high temperature actually occurred very early in the day, at or shortly after midnight, and those temperatures have been in a state of holding steady or a state of gradual decline all day long amid gusty northwesterly winds. Clouds and a few occasional snow flurries have accompanied the incoming chill, although both are expected to leave here rather quickly as we go through the evening hours, as a pesky area of low pressure continues to slide off to the east.

In will come a rapid clearing trend, which will allow temperatures to really cool down quickly, especially as winds subside later on in the night. When all’s said and done, temperatures are likely to head down to around 20° in Rockford, but will fall into the teens in outlying locales.

The silver lining to the clear skies, however, that it should provide nearly ideal viewing conditions for tonight’s nearly total lunar eclipse. It will get going around 1:18 Friday morning, is scheduled to peak just a few minutes after 3:00, and will come to a conclusion somewhere in the neighborhood of 4:45 or shortly thereafter.

Whatever sunshine we see here early in the day on Friday will give way to clouds as we go throughout the day.

The good news is that winds are likely to swing back out of the south, allowing temperatures to make a modest recovery back to near normal levels. We should expect high temperatures Friday back in the middle 40s.

A mostly cloudy sky Friday night should allow temperatures to be considerably less frigid compared to Thursday night. Overnight lows are also to be in the seasonable range, right around 30°.

A warmer base from which to start Saturday will allow for further warming to take place, despite the fact that there’s not much sunshine in the forecast. The warmer starting point, combined with an increasingly well-organized southerly or southwesterly wind should allow us to reach the lower 50s with relative ease.

Whatever warming that does take place on Saturday will unfortunately be short lived. Yet another cold front will swing through the area early Sunday. It could bring us a couple of showers overnight Saturday night into the very early stages of Sunday, though any activity would be brief and extremely light.

Winds shift back to the west and eventually the Northwest Sunday afternoon. While we will have high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s on Sunday, those are to occur early in the day temperatures are likely to fall and fall quickly, as the wind swings back out of the west northwest Sunday afternoon.

Come Monday morning, low temperatures are likely to be in the teens area wide, and it won’t get much better during the day, despite unlimited sunshine in the forecast. By Monday afternoon, we may be hard pressed to reach or exceed the freezing mark area wide.

Temperature fluctuations are expected to continue through next week. Any chill we’re to see won’t likely last more than a day at a time. Similarly, warmer than normal conditions are also not likely to stick around for more than a day at a time. 40s are to return to the area Tuesday, while 50s may return by Wednesday.

Looking into the extended forecast picture, Thanksgiving weekend, for the most part, looks to be generally quiet. There is a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday and perhaps a sprinkle or flurry on Thanksgiving itself. Otherwise, we will stay quiet with partly cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday, and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. High temperatures in the 40s are expected throughout the period

