Boone County holds COVID-19 booster clinics
Doses available for adults 18 years and up
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for a booster shot, you can find one in Boone County.
The Boone County Health Department is hosting a clinic on Dec. 2. You can register for the shot here.
Other clinics being held throughout the county Dec. 7 through Dec. 20 at different locations:
- Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Empower Boone Food Pantry, in Capron
- Thursday, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 - 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Belvidere YMCA
- Monday, Dec. 20 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Belvidere
