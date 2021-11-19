Boone County holds COVID-19 booster clinics

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for a booster shot, you can find one in Boone County.

The Boone County Health Department is hosting a clinic on Dec. 2. You can register for the shot here.

Other clinics being held throughout the county Dec. 7 through Dec. 20 at different locations:

Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Empower Boone Food Pantry, in Capron

Thursday, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 - 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Belvidere YMCA

Monday, Dec. 20 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Belvidere

