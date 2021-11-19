Advertisement

Beloit Sky Carp wins new food and beverage award

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s new baseball branding has been official only for a few days. But already, the Sky Carp name is proudly being displayed on a national award.

The Sky Carp partnered with Geronimo Hospitality to revamp its food and beverage options. Because of that, it caught the attention of the Ballpark Digest website which named the Beloit Sky Carp the winner of the 2021 Best New Food and Beverage award.

Among the delicious diamond dandies you can find at ABC Supply Stadium this year include funnel cake fries with Fruity Pebbles among the sweet toppings. There’s also a waffle cone filled with popcorn chicken, hot sauce and pickles. Bratchos, sweet and sour cabbage with garlic aioli and an old-fashioned slushie are also included for options with the latter tasting like brandy in true Wisconsin fashion.

“We just wanted to elevate the experience and bring awesome food to the ballpark,” said Blair Schmitz, General Manager of Food and Beverage Operations for Geronimo Sports and Entertainment. “Downtown Beloit has undergone a revitalization over the past couple of years. We wanted to be involved in that and bring restaurant-quality food to the ballpark.”

In addition, the team gives back to the community with a revolving rotation of local food trucks that are set up during games. Click here to see a few of the options available at ABC Supply Stadium.

