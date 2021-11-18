Advertisement

Wisconsin leaders celebrate I-39/90 project completion

State leaders say it’ll be a smoother and safer ride across the Stateline.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Six years of slowdowns and construction zones is no more as Wisconsin leaders celebrate the completion of the 45-mile Interstate 39/90 project in Dane and Rock Counties.

Some of the project highlights include expanding to six lanes along most of the corridor, reconfiguring 11 interchanges, building new flyover ramps in Beloit and expanding truck parking at rest stops. State leaders say it’ll be a smoother and safer ride across the Stateline.

“This is one of the biggest projects in the state’s history. It’s one of the most important corridors in the entire state. We got 60,000 vehicles a day traveling this corridor and about a third of that is truck traffic. So, this is just really, really important for the entire state of Wisconsin,” Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson says.

