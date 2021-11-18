Advertisement

Rockford Park District announces flurry of activities

Residents can take advantage of a number of outdoor activities at Lockwood Park this year, including lighted wagon rides.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the weather gets colder, a flurry of fun is about to start again as the Rockford Park District reveals its winter plans.

Residents can take advantage of a number of outdoor activities at Lockwood Park this year, including lighted wagon rides, a petting zoo, and parking lot bingo to keep busy during the winter months. “Frost Fridays” at Carlson Ice Arena also return for the season and small light displays outside places like sand park pool.

“Recreation isn’t just for a certain population, it’s everyone. Everyone is invited and welcomed and belongs at the park district. We have tons of outdoor opportunities. Sometimes you think there’s nothing to do, but there’s a plethora of activities and options,” Operations Superintendent Laurie Anderson says.

