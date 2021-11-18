Advertisement

Rockford man arrested, faces charges including intent to deliver cocaine and heroin

During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and...
During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and heroin at the scene.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 26-year-old Tevin Gray faces several charges after the Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit conducted a warrant check on him.

The unit conducted a check in the 2300 block of Auburn Street for Gray who had an active aggravated fleeing to elude warrant and an active probation violation warrant on him. He was found inside a residence and was arrested without incident.

During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and heroin at the scene.

Gray faces two counts of Unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin.

