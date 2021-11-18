Advertisement

Pump those brakes as temperatures start to fall

Illinois Department of Transportation gives tips on how to stay safe during the snowy weather
By Quini Amma
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As temperatures decrease, so should your speed. Members from the Illinois Department of Transportation along with State Police gathered today to share some tips for the community on how to help one another to share the road safely this winter. The Illinois Department of Transportation remind us today as the cold weather starts to crawl in, motorists should practice basic winter driving skills and allow for extra time into their schedules.

Traffic Safety Program Manager Charlene Sligting-Yorke, pulls out a flashing light that makes a loud siren-like noise, ”this is a nice tool to have so that if you need to be heard and your car has died you have this loud siren going off.” Flashing lights and sound are just a few emergency items that can keep you safe during the winter season. Keeping and extra pair of socks, boots and kitty litter will come in handy as well. Yorke says, “If you end up getting your vehicle stuck you can take it and dump it and it gives it traction.”

Experts say unless absolutely necessary, do not travel during bad weather and if you do, make sure someone is aware of your route. Before hitting the road, make sure your vehicle is in safe operating condition. John Wagner, an equipment operator for H.E.L.P has been in the industry for 19 years and says he comes across a lot of the same scenario, “usually I’d say a flat tires are pretty common and I feel like maybe these days not many people even know how to change their own tire.”

Lastely, experts say do not crowd the plow. Steve Showen a plow driver from Season Snow Birds says he field of vision is restricted; you make see him but he might not see you, “stay behind us even though we’re not going as fast stay behind us we just plowed the road behind us you got a nice plowed road, were salting the road, were giving you traction were helping you keep safe.”

The plow truck he drives holds up to 14-tons of salt and depending on the severity of the weather, one truck can go through all of that salt in one shift.

Motorists can check on Interstate road conditions by contacting the Illinois Department of Transportation 1-800-452-IDOT

