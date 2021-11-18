Providing more mental health services to residents of Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mental health cases are on the rise post-pandemic, and health experts say we could see it soar to new heights.

“We know that teenagers, one of the leading causes of death right now is by suicide for teens,” said Rosecrance CEO and President David Gomel. “We know, due to the pandemic, levels of anxiety and depression are through the roof. We know that death by overdose are succumbing our young people in droves.”

This puts the state of Illinois under a little bit of pressure. State law says Medicaid in Illinois doesn’t fund residential care for youth with a primary health disorder. This means that residents in the Land of Lincoln are going out of state to find care, because they economically cannot afford it here. To find out the best way of raising funds, area leaders Maurice West, Deb Conroy and Michelle Mussman took a trip to one of Rosecrance’s sites. All three are on the state’s mental health committee in the House of Representatives. The purpose of this visit was to identify the specific issues they can capitalize on to bring this much-needed funding to the state.

“They shared with us an example of an Illinois young person who had to go to Utah. Which meant if the family wanted to be there for them and share their love and support they’d have to buy a plane ticket to go to Utah,” said West. “So we have to make sure we can help our residents here in Illinois, rather than allowing them, forcing them, to go to different states, that’s unacceptable.”

