Press gets booted from Rittenhouse trial for paparazzi style

KENOSHA, Wis. (WIFR) - Judge Bruce Schroeder made it clear, this high-profile murder case is not the place for paparazzi tactics.

While jurors start their third day of deliberations, an alleged member of the press was put on the spot after being caught following the bus used to transport jurors to and from the courthouse on Wednesday night.

Judge Schroeder said the man ran a red light while following the bus, and when confronted claimed to be a producer for working for MSNBC.

“This is a very serious matter, and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is,” he said.

For now MSNBC staff is banned from the trail. The case remains under investigation.

