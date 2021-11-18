Advertisement

Press gets booted from Rittenhouse trial for paparazzi style

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WIFR) - Judge Bruce Schroeder made it clear, this high-profile murder case is not the place for paparazzi tactics.

While jurors start their third day of deliberations, an alleged member of the press was put on the spot after being caught following the bus used to transport jurors to and from the courthouse on Wednesday night.

Judge Schroeder said the man ran a red light while following the bus, and when confronted claimed to be a producer for working for MSNBC.

“This is a very serious matter, and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is,” he said.

For now MSNBC staff is banned from the trail. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical crisis turns fatal accident on Harrison Ave.
New grocery store opens
“Food desert” gets new grocery store
Christian R. Sherwood-De La Norte of Rockford, Ill was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Rockford man arrested for images of child sex abuse
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced Rockford will be requiring appointments...
Driver’s license, ID card appointments coming to E. State St facility in Rockford
Neighbors and local businesses react as the Rockford Casino celebrates one week of being open.
Community reacts to Rockford Casino’s one week anniversary

Latest News

Judge Bruce Schroeder made it clear, this high-profile murder case is not the place for...
Judge Bruce Schroeder boots alleged producer from NBC from courtroom in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
A number of jobs are available statewide.
Jobs up in Illinois, unemloyment dwindling
During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and...
Rockford man arrested, faces charges including intent to deliver cocaine and heroin
Loves Park woman charged with wire fraud