N. Illinois uses OT to beat Buffalo 33-27

NIU Football
NIU Football(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Clint Ratkovich ran for two touchdowns and his 25-yard jaunt in overtime carried Northern Illinois past Buffalo 33-27 in overtime Wednesday night.

Ratkovich’s score was the only offensive play the Huskies (8-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) needed in the overtime.

Buffalo (4-7, 2-5) took the ball to the Northern Illinois 1-yard line in eight plays, but Matt Myers fumbled at the goal line and Demond Taylor Jr. recovered for the Huskies.

The Huskies’ needed the extra session after John Richardson missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired. Buffalo tied it at 27 when Alex McNulty made a 55-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining.

Rocky Lombardi threw for 197 yards for Northern Illinois, Trayvon Rudolph ran for 94 yards on three carries and scored once and Ratkovich ran for 75 yards. Rudolph’s 75-yard scoring run with 5:17 before halftime pulled the Huskies into a tie at 10.

Myers threw for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Bulls and Dylan McDuffie had 125 yards on 29 carries and a touchdown for Buffalo.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

