Much colder Thursday ahead, though mild temperatures far from finished

50s a good bet to return by the weekend
By Mark Henderson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a few hours make!

Back to back mild days have followed up our lengthy cold spell, but changes loom.
After seeing temperatures surge into the upper 50s to lower 60s across parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin earlier in the day, a massive cooldown has gotten underway. Temperatures have fallen anywhere between 10 and 15 degrees as of early Wednesday evening, and the coldest is still yet ahead of us.

A cold front has passed through the area, shifting winds from the south to the northwest as a result. Those northwesterly winds are importing much cooler air to the region, and will continue to do so overnight and through a good chunk of the day on Thursday.

As winds continue to blow out of the northwest, we'll turn even colder overnight.
Much cooler air's arriving out of the northwest over the next 24 hours.
Further accelerating the temperature decline will be clearing skies into the overnight hours. That, in combination with those northwesterly winds will allow temperatures to fall all the way down into the 20s, with wind chill values expected to dip into the upper teens in some spots.

A bit of sunshine is expected to start off the day on Thursday, but we should quickly cloud over as the day progresses. The combination of the cloud cover and are still relatively robust northwesterly wind will limit high temperatures to the 30s.

Following a sunny start to Thursday, clouds are to gather by midday.
Northwesterly winds will keep temperatures on the cold side Thursday.
Skies are to again quickly clear Thursday evening, which should allow us to experience quite a treat overnight. A nearly total lunar eclipse is to take place in the wee hours of Friday morning, getting underway at 1:18, peaking shortly after 3:00, and continuing in partial form until just shy of 5:00.

A near total lunar eclipse is to take place very early Friday morning.
Skies should remain completely clear throughout that window, so viewing conditions are to be ideal.

There’s more good news to share as well! Our temperature tumble is to only be a brief one. As the winds begin to shift out of the south on Friday, albeit lightly, we should see temperatures recover closer to seasonable levels, despite an overall lack of sunshine.

Winds begin to shift southerly Friday, allowing temperatures to reach closer to normal once...
After a somewhat sunny start to the day, we'll cloud over once again Friday.
As southwesterly winds strengthen later Friday night and into the day on Saturday, further warming is likely to take place. Come Saturday, it’s not unreasonable to imagine temperatures reaching the lower 50s thanks to a mix of sun and clouds and those rather gusty southerly winds.

Southerly winds are to blow with more gusto Saturday allowing us to warm back into the 50s.
