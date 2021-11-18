Much colder Thursday ahead, though mild temperatures far from finished
50s a good bet to return by the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a few hours make!
After seeing temperatures surge into the upper 50s to lower 60s across parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin earlier in the day, a massive cooldown has gotten underway. Temperatures have fallen anywhere between 10 and 15 degrees as of early Wednesday evening, and the coldest is still yet ahead of us.
A cold front has passed through the area, shifting winds from the south to the northwest as a result. Those northwesterly winds are importing much cooler air to the region, and will continue to do so overnight and through a good chunk of the day on Thursday.
Further accelerating the temperature decline will be clearing skies into the overnight hours. That, in combination with those northwesterly winds will allow temperatures to fall all the way down into the 20s, with wind chill values expected to dip into the upper teens in some spots.
A bit of sunshine is expected to start off the day on Thursday, but we should quickly cloud over as the day progresses. The combination of the cloud cover and are still relatively robust northwesterly wind will limit high temperatures to the 30s.
Skies are to again quickly clear Thursday evening, which should allow us to experience quite a treat overnight. A nearly total lunar eclipse is to take place in the wee hours of Friday morning, getting underway at 1:18, peaking shortly after 3:00, and continuing in partial form until just shy of 5:00.
Skies should remain completely clear throughout that window, so viewing conditions are to be ideal.
There’s more good news to share as well! Our temperature tumble is to only be a brief one. As the winds begin to shift out of the south on Friday, albeit lightly, we should see temperatures recover closer to seasonable levels, despite an overall lack of sunshine.
As southwesterly winds strengthen later Friday night and into the day on Saturday, further warming is likely to take place. Come Saturday, it’s not unreasonable to imagine temperatures reaching the lower 50s thanks to a mix of sun and clouds and those rather gusty southerly winds.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.