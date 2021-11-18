Advertisement

Loves Park woman charged with wire fraud

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Loves Park woman was charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million from her employer, according to a piece of criminal information filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rockford.

54-year-old Tammy E. Moore has been charged with one count of wire fraud. According to the information, Moore was an office manager for a company in Loves Park that made custom components for a variety of industries. Between 2012 and 2020, Moore allegedly obtained more than $1 million from the company fraudulently.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Moore issued company checks to herself and her husband’s business from the company’s account, forged the signature of the company’s owner on checks, deposited the checks into her personal bank account and her husband’s business account for her personal benefit, and then initiated online transfers to move the money.

Moore concealed these transactions by making it appear as though the checks were for legitimate business purposes and by deleting the company’s records of the forged checks.

Moore will be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Rockford on a date to be determined. Wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

