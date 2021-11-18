Local stars shine in RVC, Highland Women’s Basketball matchup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Highland Cougars travelled to Rockford Wednesday to take on the RVC Golden Eagles for the first time in four years. The Cougars would come out on top 61-59 over the NJCAA DIII #2-ranked Golden Eagles. Highland was led by Aquin alum Abby Barr who had 14 points on the night. Pearl City alum Tyra Clark had 13 points and Eastland alum Karlie Krogman had seven points. Meanwhile, Ashanti Brown had a game-high 21 points. for RVC. Winnebago alum Kaycia Zimmerman had four points and four rebounds on the night as well.

