Jobs up in Illinois, unemloyment dwindling

A number of jobs are available statewide.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Things are moving up for Illinois after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statewide unemployment rate dropped to 6 percent, says the Oct. report from the Illinois Department of Employment Security. This is a small decrease from Sept. which reported Illinois unemployment at 6.2 percent.

“Monthly labor reports continue to prove that our administration’s investments to stimulate small businesses, deliver workforce development grants and jumpstart community and capital development projects across our state are paying dividends.  Building on a strong national jobs report last month, Illinois is seeing our own impressive growth with nearly 41,000 jobs added statewide in October alone.”

