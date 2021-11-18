Advertisement

Former IceHogs team captain Jared Nightingale hired as an assistant coach

Rockford IceHogs hired Jared Nightingale as an assistant coach this week. Nightingale, 39, was...
Rockford IceHogs hired Jared Nightingale as an assistant coach this week. Nightingale, 39, was the IceHogs' team captain during the 2013-14 season.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - He spent only one season in Rockford but made a lasting impact with the Blackhawks organization. Jared Nightingale is back with the IceHogs as an assistant coach.

Nightingale played 67 games for the Hogs during the 2013-14 season and served as the team captain. The 39-year-old former defenseman is now in his fifth year coaching and first in the AHL. He most recently was an assistant in the Ontario Hockey League. Nightingale has plenty of ties to the current team. He played with Ryan Stanton and Brett Connolly, and coached DJ Busdeker in juniors. He’s excited to get to know the team and help them get to the next level.

“I feel very fortunate to work with the defensemen,” said Nightingale. “Obviously, I played D and it’s my passion. Really try to help them improve from our net on out. 100%, I think the best players I played with and guys that went on for long careers, one common trait was there compete, and being hard to play against. So, definitely going to be adding that to the mix.”

He believes building relationships with the players is just as important as what happens on the ice.

“I think the best teams I’ve been on and the teams that develop players like when I was here with Rockford, was Chicago. It was a close-knit family. Really take pride in developing day-by-day. I’m thankful for the opportunity and yeah, I want to make a good impression.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Christian R. Sherwood-De La Norte of Rockford, Ill was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Rockford man arrested for images of child sex abuse
Medical crisis turns fatal accident on Harrison Ave.
Any information on this incident please contact the Rockford Police Department.
Armed robbers hit Walgreens on Charles, investigation ongoing
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning...
Brewers’ ace Corbin Burnes wins NL Cy Young Award
#7 Rock Valley lost on a buzzer-beater to NJCAA DII Morton College Tuesday night in Rockford.
Rock Valley loses to Morton College on a buzzer-beater
Rockford University saw its halftime lead evaporate in the second half as the Regents lost to...
Regents let halftime lead slip away, fall to Dubuque 58-47
The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released its yearly All-State teams for...
IHSFCA releases its All-State teams for all eight classes