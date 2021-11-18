Former IceHogs team captain Jared Nightingale hired as an assistant coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - He spent only one season in Rockford but made a lasting impact with the Blackhawks organization. Jared Nightingale is back with the IceHogs as an assistant coach.

Nightingale played 67 games for the Hogs during the 2013-14 season and served as the team captain. The 39-year-old former defenseman is now in his fifth year coaching and first in the AHL. He most recently was an assistant in the Ontario Hockey League. Nightingale has plenty of ties to the current team. He played with Ryan Stanton and Brett Connolly, and coached DJ Busdeker in juniors. He’s excited to get to know the team and help them get to the next level.

“I feel very fortunate to work with the defensemen,” said Nightingale. “Obviously, I played D and it’s my passion. Really try to help them improve from our net on out. 100%, I think the best players I played with and guys that went on for long careers, one common trait was there compete, and being hard to play against. So, definitely going to be adding that to the mix.”

He believes building relationships with the players is just as important as what happens on the ice.

“I think the best teams I’ve been on and the teams that develop players like when I was here with Rockford, was Chicago. It was a close-knit family. Really take pride in developing day-by-day. I’m thankful for the opportunity and yeah, I want to make a good impression.”

