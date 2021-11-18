“Food desert” gets new grocery store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season for turkey, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and more. Our favorite foods help make the holidays special, and for residents in one northwest neighborhood, purchasing those items just got much more convenient.

LoCost Grocery opened its doors on Wednesday morning, and shoppers couldn’t wait to come inside and take a look around.

“You can do all your shopping here. We got candies, we got pie mixes, cakes, turkeys, etcetera, whatever you would need,” says General Manager Derek Wade. “We still have more shipments coming in, but we got the doors open right before the holidays, and we’re ready to serve the community.”

LoCost sits across the parking lot from a vacant supermarket, a common theme in the area. Wade lives nearby and says residents lack quality options.

“There’s not a lot, there’s a few,” he explains It seems like the service is not correct at most of these places, and what we’re gonna try to focus on here is customer service, bringing something good to the community.”

9th Ward Alderperson Bill Rose advocated for the store, and says the area was in dire need of more food choices.

“We’re in a food desert” he says. “The loss of the Schnuk’s store combined with the Hilander, those are two big operations that provided our area with groceries. When you lose two big operations like that, it definitely makes a huge gap of where people can purchase good foods.”

Rose and Wade say they’re happy to see the store’s doors finally open after delays from COVID-19.

“It’s been in the process for some time now. A little better than a year, you know, with the pandemic, that slowed things down. So, we’re in the process and we’re finally here,” says Wade

“I think it’s really thrown a wrench in their plans, but we’re just glad that they were able to get it open before the holidays,” adds Rose

LoCost Grocery is now open and is located at 3118 North Rockton Avenue in Rockford.

