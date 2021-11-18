Advertisement

Eleven offenders graduate from drug court

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Eleven drug offenders facing incarceration are instead attending graduation. They are the most recent graduates of the 48th drug court grad ceremony.

721 participants have successfully completed drug court since the program began in 1996. The graduates were able to escape jail time by agreeing to a program of frequent court appearances, random drug testing and intensive probation supervision.

“I just got tired of going through what I was going through and it was just time for me to start living right. And I was very non-compliant in the beginning as you heard the judge and everyone say. But I finally got myself together, and now I’m living correctly and doing the things I’m supposed to do to enjoy my life,” Graduate Joseph Williams says.

