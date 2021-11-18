Advertisement

Eileen’s Gems takes online business to a physical storefront in Freeport

Eileen’s Gems opened its doors at the F.A. Read Center in downtown Freeport after Eileen Lenz...
Eileen’s Gems opened its doors at the F.A. Read Center in downtown Freeport after Eileen Lenz started her custom jewelry business online. At the same time, she was bringing her jewelry to several parties and events.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Making a statement about bling and looking your best is the theme of Freeport’s newest jewelry shop that held its grand opening on November 17.

Eileen’s Gems opened its doors at the F.A. Read Center in downtown Freeport after Eileen Lenz started her custom jewelry business online. At the same time, she was bringing her jewelry to several parties and events.

She says it was time to open a storefront but she wanted it to be in a place that was easily accessible and somewhere she could bring some diversity. “What brought me here is actually the smallness if you think about it. It’s more family-inspired and I really love that. The people work together here. They want to see everyone succeed and that’s what I like,” Eileen says.

The store is located at 18 W. Stephenson Street in downtown Freeport.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Christian R. Sherwood-De La Norte of Rockford, Ill was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Rockford man arrested for images of child sex abuse
Any information on this incident please contact the Rockford Police Department.
Armed robbers hit Walgreens on Charles, investigation ongoing
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week
Two dogs rescued during early morning house fire in Rockford
Two dogs rescued during early morning house fire in Rockford

Latest News

Eileen’s Gems takes online business to a physical storefront in Freeport
Gusty northwesterly winds are bringing in much cooler air to the Stateline.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 11/17/2021
Neighbors and local businesses react as the Rockford Casino celebrates one week of being open.
Community reacts to Rockford Casino’s one week anniversary
Winter weather get it together
Pump those brakes as temperatures start to fall
New grocery store opens
“Food desert” gets new grocery store