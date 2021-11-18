Eileen’s Gems takes online business to a physical storefront in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Making a statement about bling and looking your best is the theme of Freeport’s newest jewelry shop that held its grand opening on November 17.

Eileen’s Gems opened its doors at the F.A. Read Center in downtown Freeport after Eileen Lenz started her custom jewelry business online. At the same time, she was bringing her jewelry to several parties and events.

She says it was time to open a storefront but she wanted it to be in a place that was easily accessible and somewhere she could bring some diversity. “What brought me here is actually the smallness if you think about it. It’s more family-inspired and I really love that. The people work together here. They want to see everyone succeed and that’s what I like,” Eileen says.

The store is located at 18 W. Stephenson Street in downtown Freeport.

