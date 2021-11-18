Community reacts to Rockford Casino’s one week anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Casino - An Opening Act marks its first week of operation. Local businesses and neighbors in the area say the extra foot traffic is a challenge but a good one.

“I’m okay with it, I don’t have a problem,” said Sharon May, neighbors with the casino.

May’s house is just off Colosseum Drive; she says she never imagined a casino would be her next door neighbor.

“The only thing I hear are the people waiting on the bus,” May said. “I heard by one of our neighbors that the traffic has gotten heavier, that’s expected, goes along with a casino.”

May says she worried about the noise and commotion coming from the site, but after living near casinos in Las Vegas for nearly a decade, she says this is nothing.

“It was built by the Hard Rock, you know so they built it like their Hard Rocks,” May said.

Just kitty corner from the casino sits the Comfort Inn where management welcomes the extra traffic.

“Right off the bat we saw steady business coming in, the parking lot was packed, we did get rooms pretty much on a daily basis,” said Rita Pandulla, General Manager at the Comfort Inn.

Pandulla says anyone who gambles at the casino gets 10% off a room at her hotel.

“We had somebody stay with us who won $2,000, and they were super excited, and we also had somebody who lost a bit and who was upset,” Pandulla said.

Rockford Casino leaders report a steady flow of customers every day, enough to declare success in its first week.

“Every casino wants to be a really important part to their community and Hard Rock has a fantastic reputation for being a great partner with their community and working with the area that we put casino’s in and so it’s just been a delightful experience,” said Wendy Kasche, Rockford Casino Vice President of Finance.

Kasche says at the end of the month, the Rockford Casino will report numbers back to the Illinois Gaming Board, that’s when we can find out just how well the casino is doing so far.

Pandulla says she’s looking forward to seeing another rush of eager gamblers stop by the hotel this weekend.

