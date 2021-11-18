Advertisement

Blustery with Flurries Today

Chills in the 20′s
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds with flurries today. Highs will top out in the middle 30′s and with west winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH chills will feel like the 20′s. Clearing tonight with lows in the upper 10′s as west winds continue 10 - 20 MPH. More clouds than sunshine with highs in the upper 30′s. Close to 50 on Saturday then middle 40′s on Sunday. Turning much colder on Monday.

