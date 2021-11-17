Advertisement

Turning Much Colder

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting of Wednesday with the upper 50′s. Temperatures will fall to the 40′s by sunset. Clearing skies tonight with lows in the upper 20′s. Breezy and blustery tomorrow with highs in the upper 30′s but feeling like 30. 40 on Friday, then 50 on Saturday, upper 40′s on Sunday with a slight chance of showers. It turns colder the beginning of next week.

