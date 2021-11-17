Advertisement

Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Target doesn’t seem to be having the same staffing shortage issues plaguing other retailers.

Target revealed Wednesday that its turnover rate for hourly workers was lower this year than in 2019.

The company is also adding 100,000 temporary employees for the busy holiday season.

Pay rate begins at $15 an hour, and workers are eligible to receive spot bonuses for working during a lockdown.

Target says it is focused on keeping current staffers by offering flexible schedules and more training.

Pay for store employees who work weekends has also increased from now until Christmas.

