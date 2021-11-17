Advertisement

Smokey Bones offers Thanksgiving meal kits with all of the fixings

By Anthony Ferretti
Nov. 17, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you don’t particularly enjoy cooking, or can’t stand the stress of meal prep, one area restaurant has you covered for Thanksgiving.

Smokey Bones on 6690 E. State St. in Rockford is offering a limited supply of thanksgiving turkey kits with a 12-14 lb. turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole (or green beans), mashed potatoes and gravy, and cornbread with pecan butter. Customers can also add a sliced and glazed ham for an additional fee.

The team at Smokey Bones marinates the turkeys in kosher salt, pepper, honey, apple cider vinegar and chicken broth before it’s put in the smoker. General Manager and Director of Culinary Daren Sipe suggests those who want to cook the turkey like they prepare it should cook it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the turkey reaches 165 degrees. Sipe adds it’s best to let the turkey sit for 30 minutes once you take it out of the oven before serving it. The restaurant gets the golden brown color on the turkey by seasoning it several times throughout the process.

The meal-kit excluding the ham feeds about eight people. Customers can call 815-516-1291 to place an order.

The restaurant will also be open on Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who want to dine in and to pick up their hot and ready-to-serve meal.

“I think it gives people a chance to get out of their environment and to come into a great restaurant, a restaurant that cares, people that care. I’ll be here with the other team leaders making sure that we invite them in,” Sipe says.

Smokey Bones encourages customers to try some of the options on their new winter menu, including brisket stuffed grilled cheese, a meatloaf sandwich and pork shank over mashed potatoes.

