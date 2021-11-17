Advertisement

Rockford Police and Fire chiefs discuss plans to improve city

Rockford fire and police chiefs
Rockford fire and police chiefs
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s new police and fire chiefs sit down with the public to address concerns and how both departments plan to improve the city.

The informal question and answer session addressed several issues. For the fire department, Chief Michele Pankow wants to educate the public on the fire department doing more than just putting out fires. This also includes serving as the Emergency Services Disaster Agency for the city,

Police chief Carla Redd emphasized the issue of domestic violence. She says the department works with ministries to help as a referral source mainly for younger people. Afterward, guests were able to speak with them individually.

Redd says, “Picking up a gun doesn’t make you a man. You know, you have to know when to walk away from things and be at that point where you can engage and have a conversation and it doesn’t necessarily lead to a feud or a fight.”

“Any large scale event whether it be a natural disaster, or a little thing called a pandemic, civil unrest any type of an event, large scale event that involves multiple services and multiple disciplines, that belongs to the fire department,” Pankow says.

Pankow also touched on the department potentially relocating station 10 to no further east than Alpine Road and no further west than Fairview.

Redd reiterates if you hear gunshots in your neighborhood, do not hesitate to call the police. She says you aren’t bothering them and it helps them do its job.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Christian R. Sherwood-De La Norte of Rockford, Ill was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Rockford man arrested for images of child sex abuse
Any information on this incident please contact the Rockford Police Department.
Armed robbers hit Walgreens on Charles, investigation ongoing
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week
Two dogs rescued during early morning house fire in Rockford
Two dogs rescued during early morning house fire in Rockford

Latest News

Rockford fire and police chiefs
Rockford Fire and Police chiefs meet to discuss issues in the city
Medical crisis turns fatal accident on Harrison Ave.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced Rockford will be requiring appointments...
Driver’s license, ID card appointments coming to E. State St facility in Rockford
Smokey Bones offers Thanksgiving meal kits with all of the fixings
Smokey Bones offers Thanksgiving meal kits with all of the fixings