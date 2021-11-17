Rockford Police and Fire chiefs discuss plans to improve city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s new police and fire chiefs sit down with the public to address concerns and how both departments plan to improve the city.

The informal question and answer session addressed several issues. For the fire department, Chief Michele Pankow wants to educate the public on the fire department doing more than just putting out fires. This also includes serving as the Emergency Services Disaster Agency for the city,

Police chief Carla Redd emphasized the issue of domestic violence. She says the department works with ministries to help as a referral source mainly for younger people. Afterward, guests were able to speak with them individually.

Redd says, “Picking up a gun doesn’t make you a man. You know, you have to know when to walk away from things and be at that point where you can engage and have a conversation and it doesn’t necessarily lead to a feud or a fight.”

“Any large scale event whether it be a natural disaster, or a little thing called a pandemic, civil unrest any type of an event, large scale event that involves multiple services and multiple disciplines, that belongs to the fire department,” Pankow says.

Pankow also touched on the department potentially relocating station 10 to no further east than Alpine Road and no further west than Fairview.

Redd reiterates if you hear gunshots in your neighborhood, do not hesitate to call the police. She says you aren’t bothering them and it helps them do its job.

