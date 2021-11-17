Advertisement

Rockford man arrested for images of child sex abuse

Charges include Class X and Class 2 Felony
Christian R. Sherwood-De La Norte of Rockford, Ill was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 16.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 26-year-old Christian R. Sherwood-De La Norte was arrested for five counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography and 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

On Nov. 16, officers found evidence supporting the arrest during a warrant search in the 1100 block of Fairview Ave.

Sherwood-De La Norte is being held at the Winnebago County jail pending bond. The investigation is ongoing.

