Rockford man arrested for images of child sex abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 26-year-old Christian R. Sherwood-De La Norte was arrested for five counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography and 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

On Nov. 16, officers found evidence supporting the arrest during a warrant search in the 1100 block of Fairview Ave.

Sherwood-De La Norte is being held at the Winnebago County jail pending bond. The investigation is ongoing.

