Rockford man arrested for images of child sex abuse
Charges include Class X and Class 2 Felony
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 26-year-old Christian R. Sherwood-De La Norte was arrested for five counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography and 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
On Nov. 16, officers found evidence supporting the arrest during a warrant search in the 1100 block of Fairview Ave.
Sherwood-De La Norte is being held at the Winnebago County jail pending bond. The investigation is ongoing.
