Rock Valley loses to Morton College on a buzzer-beater

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chris Burnell is back in Rockford after tranferring from Kirkwood Community College. The former E-Rab dropped a game-high 22 Tuesday night, but it wasn’t enough as #7 Rock Valley (3-1, 0-0) lost to NJCAA DII Morton College on a buzzer-beater 68-67.

Burnell tied the game at 66 in the final seconds with a three-pointer from the top of the key. However, out of a timeout, the Panthers were quick to push the ball down the court and get it in the hands of J.R. Cison. Cison then dribbled to the baseline and knocked down a fall-away jumper as time expired.

Nick Pierson was second on the team in scoring with 18. The Hononegah grad finished with a double-double grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.

The RVC men are back in action this weekend in Marshalltown, Iowa for the Marshalltown Classic Friday and Saturday. The Golden Eagles return to Rockford next Tuesday against Carl Sandburg.

