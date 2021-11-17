Advertisement

Regents let halftime lead slip away, fall to Dubuque 58-47

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford University women’s basketball team went into the break leading 32-22. However, the Regents offense went cold in the second half, as the University of Dubuque outscored them by 21 in the second half to get the win 58-47.

The Regents were led in scoring by Anaya Davis with a game-high 20. The freshman also pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds.

River Ridge graduate Tabria Thomas led the Spartans with 18 and eight.

Rockford is back at the Seaver Center this Saturday at 2 against Principia College.

