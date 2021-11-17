Advertisement

Medical crisis turns fatal accident on Harrison Ave.

(FOX19 NOW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 71-year-old Rockford man suffering a medical crisis is dead after his car veered off the road.

Jeffrey Schumaker was driving westbound on Harrison Ave. Schumaker’s vehicle ran off the road, hitting signs and power poles before stopping.

An autopsy showed that Schumaker’s death was a result of a medical crisis. The crash is still under investigation.

