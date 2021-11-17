Lawmakers hope new efforts will improve violent crime rates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker announced sweeping steps to combat violent crime throughout Illinois. Efforts could have a direct impact on Rockford, where the violent crime rate is up 3% over last year.

“It’s a big step in the right direction but there’s a lot more steps to go, says 68th District State Representative Dave Vella. “It’s opened up $250 million for violence prevention, mostly enforced on guns, but guns are just a tool. Really domestic violence and youth violence, these are the things we have to address.

In the Forest City, domestic violence accounts for much of the increase, 40%, in fact. Leaders say we must get to the root of the problem.

“Root causes are the way we have to go and it’s where we have to focus to truly end community violence,” says Jennifer Cacciapaglia, with the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention. “The state backing the Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention has an incredible lift that we’re just very, very grateful for and happy to be a part of. "

Along with the $250 million investment, the Reimagined Public Safety Act includes doubling police safety patrols on Illinois expressways to prevent highway shootings, and installing license plate cameras to help catch violent criminals.

“More investment probably into mental health, more investment into reaching our kids, and also hopefully this will spur new ideas. We’re all trying to do the same thing, which is reduce violence and we’re going to need new ideas and new people to step forward,” says Vella.

Communities will be able to apply for funding beginning next month.

